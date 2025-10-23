Radha AI builds practical AI tools that make front-end development faster and more dependable for .NET teams. The flagship product, Instruct UI, converts plain text or screenshots into clean ASP.NET Core Blazor UI code, using default Blazor or MudBlazor components with Tailwind CSS or Bootstrap styling. Users can preview results instantly, refine layouts and components through simple conversational edits, and download production‑ready Blazor code files that drop into existing repositories. The focus is on reducing iteration time for building front-ends, for ex., dashboards, forms, and internal tools while maintaining readable, standards‑aligned code. Future updates aim to broaden third‑party component support to cover more enterprise component library such as Syncfusion and Telerik.