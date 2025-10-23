Brands
Instantly Generate ASP.NET Core Blazor UI from Text or Screenshot
Radha AI builds practical AI tools that make front-end development faster and more dependable for .NET teams. The flagship product, Instruct UI, converts plain text or screenshots into clean ASP.NET Core Blazor UI code, using default Blazor or MudBlazor components with Tailwind CSS or Bootstrap styling. Users can preview results instantly, refine layouts and components through simple conversational edits, and download production‑ready Blazor code files that drop into existing repositories. The focus is on reducing iteration time for building front-ends, for ex., dashboards, forms, and internal tools while maintaining readable, standards‑aligned code. Future updates aim to broaden third‑party component support to cover more enterprise component library such as Syncfusion and Telerik.
Legal Name
:
Radha AI Products
Headquarters
:
Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2024
Founding Team Hired
2025
Product Launch
First beta product launch
Started Generating Revenue
Got the first user subscription
B2B
Software companies and .NET teams building ASP.NET Core Blazor apps—startups and SMBs focused on internal tools, dashboards, and admin panels that need rapid UI generation and clean code export
Client Segment
:
Enterprise Tech,
SaaS,
Services,
Software
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
