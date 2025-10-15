Brands
Rajputana Holidays offers expertly crafted Rajasthan tour packages, combining heritage, culture, and comfort to give travelers unforgettable experiences across the royal cities of Rajasthan.
Rajputana Holidays, a trusted Destination Management Company (DMC) of Rajasthan, offers the best Rajasthan Tour Packages to showcase the state’s beauty, culture, and heritage. Our popular trips include the Jaipur Jodhpur Jaisalmer tour package and Jaipur Udaipur Jodhpur Jaisalmer tour packages, perfect for exploring royal cities. We also provide the famous Golden Triangle tour package covering Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur, ideal for first-time visitors. From leisure holidays to business travel at the World Trade Center (WTC) in Jaipur, we handle everything—comfortable transport, quality hotels, and expert guides—ensuring a smooth and memorable journey.
2023
Awards
Rajputana Holidays is proud to receive a Certificate of Appreciation from Kissan Legacy Hotel for being a trusted B2B partner, recognizing our commitment to quality service and strong travel industry partnerships.
2024
Awards
Rajputana Holidays proudly received a Certificate of Appreciation from Trulytrip and Events Pvt. Ltd., honouring us as a trusted B2B partner for our reliable service and strong collaboration in the travel industry.
B2B
Rajputana Holidays, as a leading DMC of Rajasthan, partners with travel agents, tour operators, and event planners to deliver premium Rajasthan tour packages, including cultural tours, luxury travel, and corporate event arrangements.
Client Segment
:
Events,
Travel/Hospitality,
Services,
Software,
Technology,
Tourism
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Rajputana Holidays helps tourists, families, couples, and groups enjoy amazing trips with our Rajasthan tour packages, covering famous cities, desert adventures, and cultural experiences, all with comfort and friendly service.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
