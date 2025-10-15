Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Rajputana Taxi provides a reliable and comfortable taxi service in Jaipur, ensuring safe travel with professional drivers and well-maintained cars for city tours, airport transfers, and outstation trips.
Rajputana Taxi is your trusted partner for reliable and comfortable taxi service in Jaipur, catering to all your travel needs with professionalism and care. We offer a wide range of taxi services in Jaipur, including city sightseeing, airport transfers, and outstation trips, ensuring a safe and enjoyable journey every time. Our fleet includes everything from budget-friendly sedans to premium vehicles, making us the go-to choice for luxury car rental in Jaipur. Planning a special occasion? We provide elegant wedding car rental in Jaipur to make your big day memorable. For businesses, our punctual and well-maintained vehicles are perfect for corporate car rental in Jaipur, ensuring a smooth travel experience for your team or clients. With experienced drivers, competitive pricing, and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Rajputana Taxi stands out as one of the most dependable names for taxi services in Jaipur.
2022
Founding Team Hired
In June, Rajputana Taxi proudly welcomed our dedicated founding team, bringing together passionate professionals committed to delivering the most reliable and customer-focused taxi service in Jaipur.
B2B
Rajputana Taxi partners with travel agencies, event planners, and corporate firms, offering reliable taxi service in Jaipur & Rajasthan with well-maintained vehicles, professional drivers, and tailored solutions for tourism, weddings, and business travel needs.
Client Segment
:
Events,
Travel/Hospitality,
Media,
Real Estate,
Services,
Social Media,
Software,
Technology,
Tourism
Target Companies
:
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Rajputana Taxi serves tourists, families, and professionals seeking safe, comfortable, and affordable taxi service in Jaipur & Rajasthan, offering everything from city tours to airport transfers, weddings, and luxury travel with experienced drivers.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions