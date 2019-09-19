Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Invoicing Software For Small Business Globally
Raseed is an end-to-end billing software for small businesses, medium, and enterprises. Customize your billing software and easily migrate your sales data to Raseed with no data loss.We aim to offer our customers scalable and reliable billing management with custom features and secured data storage.With decades of business experience, InfinityHub powers the digital application Raseed, the billing software for every business in India. With Raseed, streamline your billing process, such as inventory management, invoicing, accounting, and reporting data.
Headquarters
:
Erode, Tamil Nadu, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2021
No. of Employees
:
21 to 40
Core Team
:
1.
Arun Palanisamy
2021
Company Incorporation
Sociomix is a global blogging and social storytelling platform that empowers creators to share thoughtful, long-form, and bias-free content across diverse topics like art, lifestyle, entertainment, and social issues. With multilingual support and AI-powered translation tools, it fosters a respectful, inclusive community focused on meaningful dialogue and genuine connection, enabling users worldwide to express ideas without language barriers or algorithmic constraints.
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Sociomix is a global blogging and social storytelling platform that empowers creators to share thoughtful, long-form, and bias-free content across diverse topics like art, lifestyle, entertainment, and social issues. With multilingual support and AI-powered translation tools, it fosters a respectful, inclusive community focused on meaningful dialogue and genuine connection, enabling users worldwide to express ideas without language barriers or algorithmic constraints.
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.