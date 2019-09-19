Raseed is an end-to-end billing software for small businesses, medium, and enterprises. Customize your billing software and easily migrate your sales data to Raseed with no data loss.We aim to offer our customers scalable and reliable billing management with custom features and secured data storage.With decades of business experience, InfinityHub powers the digital application Raseed, the billing software for every business in India. With Raseed, streamline your billing process, such as inventory management, invoicing, accounting, and reporting data.