RatingOK is a trusted financial comparison platform
RatingOK is a trusted financial comparison platform that allows users to easily compare and apply for credit cards, personal loans, and home loans, empowering them to make informed and confident financial decisions.
Legal Name
:
RatingOK
Headquarters
:
Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2024
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2024
Company Incorporation
B2C
Smart, tech-savvy individuals comparing credit cards and loans to make better financial decisions with ease, clarity, and confidence.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
