Rayds Services Limited offers cutting-edge white label travel, utility, and fintech solutions, empowering businesses with B2C, B2B, and B2E portals for seamless digital services.
2020
Company Incorporation
B2B
Client Segment
:
SaaS,
Software,
Services
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Hindustan News Times brings you the latest and most trusted news from India and around the world. Stay updated with breaking headlines, politics, business, technology, sports, and entertainment. Our goal is to deliver accurate, timely, and unbiased news to keep readers informed, aware, and connected every day.
Sociomix is a global blogging and social storytelling platform that empowers creators to share thoughtful, long-form, and bias-free content across diverse topics like art, lifestyle, entertainment, and social issues. With multilingual support and AI-powered translation tools, it fosters a respectful, inclusive community focused on meaningful dialogue and genuine connection, enabling users worldwide to express ideas without language barriers or algorithmic constraints.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
