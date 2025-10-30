Brands
RealFrnd-Interactive live audio and video-led social networking platform
RealFrnd is India’s most trusted friendship app for meeting new friends and connecting instantly. Chat with real people through audio and video calls, anytime you feel like talking. Whether you're looking for fun chats, new friends, or simply someone to share your daily thoughts with, RealFrnd makes it easy, safe and convenient. Start your first call at just ₹1 and enjoy more offers that make connecting affordable. This app is designed for people across India, helping you connect with genuine individuals and engage in real conversations. With RealFrnd, you’ll always find someone to talk to, laugh with, and build new bonds. Download now and take your friendships to new heights.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
