Redle Care is a senior care provider in Chennai that focuses on creating a ""secondary home"" environment for the elderly, combining professional healthcare with a comfortable and supportive living atmosphere. They offer a range of services from home nursing to fully managed assisted living facilities. ""The Haven by redle care"" is Redle Care's flagship assisted living community, with locations in areas like Guduvanchery and Velachery. It's designed to move beyond the traditional concept of an old-age home by promoting active, independent living with essential support. The core philosophy of The Haven is to foster a vibrant community where residents can maintain their independence and dignity while daily needs like meals, housekeeping, and security are professionally managed. They emphasize creating a socially engaging environment with hobby clubs and communal activities, ensuring residents have a high quality of life. This model caters to modern seniors who seek a secure, hassle-free lifestyle without sacrificing their autonomy.