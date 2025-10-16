Brands
Provider of Fully Managed Assisted Living Spaces for Seniors and Provider of Senior Healthcare Services.
Redle Care is a senior care provider in Chennai that focuses on creating a ""secondary home"" environment for the elderly, combining professional healthcare with a comfortable and supportive living atmosphere. They offer a range of services from home nursing to fully managed assisted living facilities. ""The Haven by redle care"" is Redle Care's flagship assisted living community, with locations in areas like Guduvanchery and Velachery. It's designed to move beyond the traditional concept of an old-age home by promoting active, independent living with essential support. The core philosophy of The Haven is to foster a vibrant community where residents can maintain their independence and dignity while daily needs like meals, housekeeping, and security are professionally managed. They emphasize creating a socially engaging environment with hobby clubs and communal activities, ensuring residents have a high quality of life. This model caters to modern seniors who seek a secure, hassle-free lifestyle without sacrificing their autonomy.
Legal Name
:
Redle Care Hospitality Private Limited
Headquarters
:
Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2024
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2024
Company Incorporation
2025
Product Launch
Started Generating Revenue
B2C
Senior Citizens and Customers who are looking for Senior Citizen specific services.
User Age
:
46 to 60
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
