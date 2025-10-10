Brands
Reela - AI Video Creation Platform for Avatars, Remixes & Multimodal Scenes
Reela AI is an AI-powered video generation platform that transforms scripts or URLs into polished, ready-to-publish videos—no editing or design skills required. It offers lifelike talking avatars, supports fully customizable avatars, and enables intelligent video remixing from existing footage. With multilingual voice synthesis and an end-to-end workflow, Reela AI empowers creators, marketers, and educators to scale video production with speed and consistency.
2025
Product Launch
B2B
Client Segment
:
AdTech,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
B2C
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
