Remote Physios is redefining physiotherapy through IoT-enabled devices and AI-driven telehealth solutions, empowering physiotherapists to deliver personalized, data-based rehabilitation anytime, anywhere.
Remote Physios is an emerging health-tech startup revolutionizing physiotherapy through IoT-enabled rehabilitation devices and AI-driven telehealth solutions. Our mission is to empower physiotherapists with intelligent, connected tools that enhance precision, accessibility, and patient engagement in rehabilitation. We are developing a range of IoT-based electrotherapy and monitoring devices that allow physiotherapists to remotely track therapy sessions, analyze muscle responses, and adjust treatment protocols in real time. These smart devices integrate seamlessly with our AI-powered platform, which assists in exercise prescription, adherence tracking, and recovery analytics. By combining clinical expertise with technology, Remote Physios bridges the gap between traditional clinic-based physiotherapy and modern remote care — ensuring quality rehabilitation anytime, anywhere. Our approach supports physiotherapists, patients, and healthcare institutions in creating a more connected, data-driven, and outcome-oriented physiotherapy ecosystem.
Legal Name
OsteoQure Healthcare Private Limited
Headquarters
Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India
Business Model
Founding Date
2022
No. of Employees
11 to 20
Core Team
2024
Awards
Remote Physios secured the 2nd Prize at the Himalayan Startup Trek 2024, organized by IIT Mandi Catalyst, for its groundbreaking IoT-enabled physiotherapy devices and AI-powered tele-rehab platform transforming remote physiotherapy delivery.
2025
Accelerator / Incubator Program
Remote Physios received the NIDHI PRAYAS Grant from IIT Mandi Catalyst to develop IoT-enabled physiotherapy devices, supporting innovation in remote rehabilitation and advancing technology-driven physiotherapy solutions in India.
Accelerator / Incubator Program
In October 2025, Remote Physios was awarded the NIDHI SSP Grant by IIT Mandi Catalyst, recognizing its progress in developing IoT-enabled physiotherapy devices and AI-powered tele-rehabilitation solutions for scalable healthcare impact.
B2C
Our target customers are patients needing physiotherapy support at home, especially those with mobility limitations or chronic conditions, who benefit from IoT-enabled remote monitoring and AI-guided personalized rehabilitation programs
User Age
46 to 60
User Income
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
B2B
Our target business segment includes physiotherapy clinics, rehabilitation centers, hospitals, and telehealth providers seeking advanced IoT-enabled devices and AI-based platforms to enhance remote patient care and clinical efficiency.
Client Segment
Administrative Services,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare
Target Companies
Startup,
Small Enterprise
Target Geography
