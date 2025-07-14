Remote Physios is an emerging health-tech startup revolutionizing physiotherapy through IoT-enabled rehabilitation devices and AI-driven telehealth solutions. Our mission is to empower physiotherapists with intelligent, connected tools that enhance precision, accessibility, and patient engagement in rehabilitation. We are developing a range of IoT-based electrotherapy and monitoring devices that allow physiotherapists to remotely track therapy sessions, analyze muscle responses, and adjust treatment protocols in real time. These smart devices integrate seamlessly with our AI-powered platform, which assists in exercise prescription, adherence tracking, and recovery analytics. By combining clinical expertise with technology, Remote Physios bridges the gap between traditional clinic-based physiotherapy and modern remote care — ensuring quality rehabilitation anytime, anywhere. Our approach supports physiotherapists, patients, and healthcare institutions in creating a more connected, data-driven, and outcome-oriented physiotherapy ecosystem.