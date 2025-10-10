Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Replyrush is an Instagram and Facebook DM Automation Tool.
ReplyRush is an AI-driven automation tool designed for Instagram and Facebook, empowering brands, creators, and influencers to boost engagement and save time. The platform automatically sends direct messages to users who comment on your posts, reels, or stories, using powerful keyword triggers. Unique features include comment-to-DM automation, instant replies to story mentions, bulk messaging, and seamless multi-account management—all accessible from an intuitive web and mobile app. ReplyRush offers detailed analytics, industry-leading no-code setup, and full compliance with Meta’s guidelines, helping you grow your audience and build stronger, authentic connections.
2024
Started Generating Revenue
In August 2024, ReplyRush took a major step forward by integrating a secure payment gateway, enabling us to start collecting payments directly from our users for the first time.
B2B
Marketing Agency or influencer Agency or Brand, who want to give Auto DM to their creators.
Client Segment
:
Marketplace,
SaaS,
Services,
Social Media,
Software,
Technology,
Tourism,
Travel/Hospitality
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Instagram and Facebook creators or Influencer who needed Auto DM.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions