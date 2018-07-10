Brands
All-in-One Business Management Tool for your Digital Agency
Resolve Work CRM is a powerful white-label, all-in-one business management tool designed for digital agencies and service businesses. Resolve Work offers personalized CRM solutions with hands-on support. Our all-in-one CRM platform offers seamless setup, third-party integrations, automation, reporting, and custom development to meet your unique needs. Whether you’re a a small startup or a large enterprise, Resolve Work CRM empowers you to streamline processes, improve customer engagement, and drive business growth.
2023
Company Incorporation
B2B
Client Segment
:
Administrative Services,
SaaS,
Software,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
