At RISEVERA, we believe innovation is the foundation of true progress. Founded by Mohammad Ayaan, RISEVERA stands for a vision that goes beyond business—it’s about redefining excellence and setting new benchmarks in every field we enter. Our mission is simple: to rise, evolve, and revolutionize. We aim to create products and experiences that reflect authenticity, precision, and purpose. Every project under RISEVERA is driven by strategic thinking, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of quality. We don’t follow trends—we build them. RISEVERA represents the mindset of those who dare to think differently, act boldly, and shape the future. Our goal is not just success, but significance—creating an impact that lasts. RISEVERA — Built on Vision. Driven by Purpose.
2025
Product Launch
Founding Team Hired
B2B
RISEVERA empowers businesses with AI-driven digital solutions, enhancing efficiency, visibility, and growth through cutting-edge technology and tailored services for the modern enterprise.
Client Segment
:
Analytics & BI,
Enterprise Tech,
MarTech,
SaaS
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
B2C
RISEVERA serves tech-savvy individuals and businesses seeking innovative digital solutions, seamless experiences, and personalized AI-driven tools to simplify tasks, enhance productivity, and unlock growth potential.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
