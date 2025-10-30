Brands
Rishikesh Yoga Valley is a traditional yoga school in Rishikesh, India, offering certified yoga teacher training and retreats. Surrounded by the Himalayas and the Ganges, it provides authentic teachings in Hatha, Ashtanga, meditation, and Ayurveda for true transformation.
"Rishikesh Yoga Valley is a renowned yoga school in the heart of Rishikesh, India — the Yoga Capital of the World. Dedicated to authentic yogic education, it offers certified Yoga Teacher Training Courses (100, 200, and 300 Hours) rooted in traditional Hatha and Ashtanga practices. With experienced teachers, serene surroundings, and a holistic approach, Rishikesh Yoga Valley blends ancient wisdom with modern learning. The school’s mission is to guide students toward personal growth, self-awareness, and global teaching excellence — creating a community of inspired, mindful yoga practitioners from around the world."
Headquarters
:
Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2015
No. of Employees
:
<10
2015
Company Incorporation
B2B
Rishikesh Yoga Valley is a traditional yoga school in Rishikesh, India, offering certified yoga teacher training and retreats
Client Segment
:
Education
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income
Location
:
