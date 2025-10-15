At ARPSAN Lifestyle Technology Pvt. Ltd., we believe that pure water is the foundation of a healthy life. Founded with a mission to make safe, healthy, and affordable drinking water accessible to every Indian household and business, we are a next-generation company dedicated to redefining the standards of water purification technology. Headquartered in Jaipur, Rajasthan, ARPSAN brings together innovation, reliability, and sustainability in every product we offer. Our focus extends beyond just selling water purifiers — we aim to build a lifestyle brand that promotes wellness through advanced technology, quality assurance, and customer satisfaction. --- Our Mission To ensure access to pure, mineral-rich, and safe drinking water for all. To deliver technologically advanced yet affordable solutions suited for Indian water conditions. To provide complete customer satisfaction through reliable service, transparent pricing, and long-term relationships. To continuously innovate and improve through research, feedback, and field experience. --- What We Offer ARPSAN Lifestyle Technology Pvt. Ltd. offers a complete range of domestic and commercial water purification systems along with all essential spare parts, components, and accessories. Our diverse product portfolio includes: RO + UV + UF + Alkaline Water Purifiers – ensuring the best combination of purification and essential mineral balance. Commercial RO Plants – from 100 LPH to 1000 LPH and beyond, ideal for offices, schools, hospitals, and industries. Water Softener Systems – designed to reduce hardness and protect home appliances from scaling. Membranes, Pumps, SMPS, Filters, and Fittings – high-quality components that ensure long life and consistent performance. Geysers, Vacuum Cleaners, and Air Purifiers – expanding our lifestyle technology range to promote comfort and healthy living. Every ARPSAN product is crafted with precision, tested under strict quality parameters, and designed to deliver maximum performance with minimal maintenance. --- Technology You Can Trust We combine cutting-edge purification technology with deep industry expertise to ensure water that’s not only safe but also beneficial for your body. Our systems go beyond just removing impurities — they retain essential minerals and maintain the natural pH balance of water for improved taste and health benefits. We also focus on energy-efficient and eco-conscious solutions, ensuring that every product contributes to sustainability while reducing operational costs for our customers. --- Our Commitment to Service At ARPSAN, we understand that quality products need equally reliable service. That’s why we provide end-to-end solutions — from installation and regular maintenance to AMC (Annual Maintenance Contract) and on-call repair services. Our trained technicians ensure timely and professional support, while our customer care team guarantees transparent communication and quick resolution of issues. Whether it’s a single purifier at home or a large commercial plant, ARPSAN stands by its customers at every step. --- Why Choose ARPSAN? Trusted Quality – Every product undergoes multi-stage testing for purity, safety, and durability. Affordable Excellence – Advanced purification at prices suited for Indian families and businesses. Wide Range – From domestic RO units to industrial-scale water treatment solutions. After-Sales Assurance – Fast, reliable service with genuine spare parts and expert technicians. Innovation & Growth – Constantly evolving with the latest global technologies and trends. --- Our Promise At ARPSAN Lifestyle Technology Pvt. Ltd., we don’t just sell purifiers — we build trust, relationships, and healthier futures. Our goal is to see every household drink safe, mineral-rich, and refreshing water every single day. We are committed to empowering families, businesses, and communities with solutions that reflect purity, innovation, and care — because when it comes to water, every drop matters.