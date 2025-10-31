Rockfort AI is the security layer for AI-native startups. We help fast-moving teams selling into enterprises and regulated industries prove their AI is safe, not just compliant. Our platform combines AI-native red teaming, data security, and AI governance to prevent sensitive data leaks, catch jailbreaks and adversarial prompts, and align with emerging standards like ISO 42001, EU AI Act , MITRE ATLAS, etc. With products like Rockfort Red (adversarial testing), Rockfort Shield (AI data security), and Rockfort Certify (AI compliance readiness), we give startups the tools to build trust into their AI from day one. By simulating real-world attacks, monitoring data flows, and providing auditor-ready evidence, Rockfort enables startups to accelerate sales cycles, win enterprise deals, and scale responsibly while championing a safer, more trustworthy AI future.