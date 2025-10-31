Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Rockfort is the security layer for AI startups: adversarial testing, data leak prevention, and compliance guardrails that make your AI enterprise-ready.
Rockfort AI is the security layer for AI-native startups. We help fast-moving teams selling into enterprises and regulated industries prove their AI is safe, not just compliant. Our platform combines AI-native red teaming, data security, and AI governance to prevent sensitive data leaks, catch jailbreaks and adversarial prompts, and align with emerging standards like ISO 42001, EU AI Act , MITRE ATLAS, etc. With products like Rockfort Red (adversarial testing), Rockfort Shield (AI data security), and Rockfort Certify (AI compliance readiness), we give startups the tools to build trust into their AI from day one. By simulating real-world attacks, monitoring data flows, and providing auditor-ready evidence, Rockfort enables startups to accelerate sales cycles, win enterprise deals, and scale responsibly while championing a safer, more trustworthy AI future.
Legal Name
:
Rockfort Technologies LLP
Headquarters
:
Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2024
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2024
Company Incorporation
B2B
AI-native startups from Seed to Series A selling into enterprises and regulated industries like finance, healthcare, and legal, who need to secure their AI systems and prove trust to close deals faster.
Client Segment
:
Enterprise Tech,
FinTech,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Travel/Hospitality,
Insurance,
Real Estate,
Recruitment,
SaaS,
Software,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions