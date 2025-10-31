RojgaarResult.in, founded by Chiman Maru in 2025, is a reliable online platform for students, freshers, and job seekers in India. The portal provides timely and accurate updates on Sarkari Result, Sarkari Exams, Admit Cards, Answer Keys, and Govt Job alerts, covering both central and state-level notifications like SSC, UPSC, OJAS, and more. With a focus on verified information and a user-friendly interface, RojgaarResult.in helps candidates make informed career decisions without requiring registration. The platform is completely free and supported through advertising while maintaining transparency and editorial integrity.