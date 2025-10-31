Brands
RojgaarResult.in is India’s trusted portal for Sarkari Result, Sarkari Exam notifications, Admit Cards, and Free Job Alerts, helping students and job seekers stay updated
RojgaarResult.in, founded by Chiman Maru in 2025, is a reliable online platform for students, freshers, and job seekers in India. The portal provides timely and accurate updates on Sarkari Result, Sarkari Exams, Admit Cards, Answer Keys, and Govt Job alerts, covering both central and state-level notifications like SSC, UPSC, OJAS, and more. With a focus on verified information and a user-friendly interface, RojgaarResult.in helps candidates make informed career decisions without requiring registration. The platform is completely free and supported through advertising while maintaining transparency and editorial integrity.
Headquarters
:
Porbandar, Gujarat, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2025
Company Incorporation
RojgaarResult.in was launched as a trusted online platform for Sarkari Result, Sarkari Exam updates, Admit Cards, and Free Job Alerts for students and job seekers across India.
Product Launch
Official launch of the RojgaarResult.in website with fully functional search, notifications, and user-friendly interface for accessing central and state-level government job updates.
B2C
Students, freshers, and job seekers across India who want timely and accurate updates on Sarkari Results, Exams, Admit Cards, and Govt Job notifications.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income
Location
:
Frequently Asked Questions