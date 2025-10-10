Brands
Royalzig Luxury Furniture, crafts and presents exquisite classic furniture and Luxury furniture in the Indian Traditional, Italian & French Style, embodying flawless artisanal skill, utility, and technological refinement.
At Royalzig, we believe that luxury furniture should be more than just functional; it should be a work of art that embodies your unique vision and style. As India’s first In-house and premier handcrafted luxury furniture manufacturer, we are proud to continue the centuries-old tradition of wood carving from our hometown of Saharanpur. Our skilled craftsmen exhibit exceptional creativity and skill in carving perfect symmetrical designs, elegant patterns, and impeccable carpentry using traditional techniques passed down through generations of skilled artisans. Our commitment to personalized customization extends to the range of styles we offer, from classic Italian and French to Indian traditional and other famous styles like Baroque, Rococo, and Louis XVI Furniture in finishes include gold leaf gilding, mother of pearl, brass, or ivory, silver leaf, marquetry, and inlay.
2016
Company Incorporation
2025
Product Launch
Royalzig Luxury Furniture, India's leading brand for handcrafted luxury furniture, announced the launch of operations at its expansive and technologically advanced new manufacturing facility in Saharanpur.
B2B
We pride ourselves on our commitment to personalized customization and exquisite craftsmanship, which is reflected in each of our pieces.
Client Segment
:
Direct-To-Consumer Brands,
Manufacturing,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Frequently Asked Questions
