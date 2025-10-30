Brands
SaasWorx is an AI-first, domain-led cloud consulting firm empowering enterprises with transformative solutions. As a certified Oracle NetSuite partner, we offer comprehensive ERP consulting, deployment, integration and support—enhanced by AI-driven automation, global scalability, and real-time insights. Backed by extensive technical expertise and strategic partnerships with Salesforce, Snowflake, Tableau, Mulesoft, and more, SaasWorx delivers continuous innovation across the business technology stack. Our Propel managed services ensure client platforms remain optimized, future-ready, and aligned with evolving business objectives.
Legal Name
:
Saasworx Consulting Private Limited
Headquarters
:
Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2020
No. of Employees
:
61 to 100
Core Team
:
2020
Company Incorporation
B2B
Targeting mid-to-large enterprises in financial services, automotive, manufacturing, high-tech, senior living and real estate looking to accelerate digital transformation through AI-centric consulting, integration and analytics.
Client Segment
:
AdTech,
Analytics & BI,
Enterprise Tech,
Insurance,
Marketplace,
Media,
SaaS
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
