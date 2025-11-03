Brands
Sadguru Cabs is a reliable taxi service in Mumbai offering one-way taxis, round-trip cabs, airport transfers, and Urbania Tempo Traveller rentals. Whether you need a local ride, a business trip, or an outstation journey, we provide safe, comfortable, and affordable travel options across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and nearby cities. Choose from a range of vehicles, including luxury sedans, SUVs, and 9–17 seater Urbania travellers, driven by professional chauffeurs. Enjoy transparent fares, on-time pickups, and 24/7 booking support.
Legal Name
:
Sadguru Cabs
Headquarters
:
Badlapur, Maharashtra, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2024
No. of Employees
:
61 to 100
2024
Company Incorporation
B2B
Client Segment
:
Travel/Hospitality
Target Companies
:
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
User Age
:
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
