Sahavedha is a natural wellness brand dedicated to reviving traditional Ayurvedic wisdom through 100% pure, plant-based powders and supplements that promote holistic health and vitality.
Sahavedha is a natural wellness brand rooted in the timeless principles of Ayurveda. We believe that true health begins with nature, which is why we craft our products using only pure, plant-based ingredients sourced responsibly from trusted farms. Our mission is to bring ancient Ayurvedic wisdom into modern lifestyles—making holistic wellness simple, authentic, and effective for everyone. From nutrient-rich superfood powders like Moringa and Beetroot to other natural formulations, every Sahavedha product is created with care to nourish the body, mind, and spirit. We are committed to quality, transparency, and sustainability, ensuring that every step—from sourcing to packaging—reflects our respect for nature and well-being. At Sahavedha, we don’t just sell products; we share a way of life inspired by balance, purity, and the healing power of nature.
Legal Name
:
Sahavedha
Headquarters
:
Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2025
Product Launch
Sahavedha proudly launches its first range of Ayurvedic wellness products, blending ancient wisdom with modern purity to promote a healthier, more natural lifestyle.
B2C
Our target customers are health-conscious individuals seeking natural, Ayurvedic, and plant-based solutions to enhance their daily wellness, boost energy, and achieve balance through the healing power of nature
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
