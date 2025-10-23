Brands
India's No. 1 Skin Clinic Chain
Sakhiya Skin Clinic is a leading name in dermatology and aesthetic treatments, renowned for delivering exceptional care with cutting-edge technology. With over 45 expert doctors and a commitment to excellence, the clinic offers a wide range of services, including laser treatments, anti-aging solutions, acne care, hair restoration, and plastic surgeries. Trusted by thousands of clients, Sakhiya Skin Clinic combines personalized treatments with a patient-first approach, ensuring effective and safe results. With multiple locations and a reputation for innovation, it stands as a beacon of quality skincare. Experience the best in skincare and aesthetics with Sakhiya Skin Clinic!
Legal Name
:
Sakhiya Skin CLinic Limited
Headquarters
:
Surat, Gujarat, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
1998
No. of Employees
:
251 to 500
Core Team
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
