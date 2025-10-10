SAMPAT is product developed by Amvionlabs, designed to streamline and modernize critical business operations. As a comprehensive solution, SAMPAT integrates asset management, ticket management, productivity monitoring, and data loss prevention. The platform enables organizations to manage and track all physical and digital assets efficiently, ensuring optimal utilization and compliance. Its robust ticket management system automates support workflows, enhances service delivery, and accelerates incident resolution for IT and non-IT teams alike. SAMPAT also offers productivity monitoring tools, helping leaders analyze workforce performance and drive continuous improvement across departments. Advanced data loss prevention features safeguard sensitive information by proactively detecting risks and enforcing security policies. With customizable dashboards and seamless integrations, SAMPAT empowers enterprises to boost operational efficiency, reduce costs, and maintain data integrity, all with the reliability and industry expertise that Amvionlabs is known for.