Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
In a world racing toward the future, staying anchored in our culture isn’t just meaningful—it’s essential. Samskara is India’s first full-stack faith-tech platform—delivering authentic Hindu rituals through experienced, certified, background-checked pandits with premium samagri at a location of choice, be that home, office, a local mandir, or even a sacred pilgrimage site. We have supplemented this core service with community events, Mandir Darshans, and astro consultancy services covering the key pillars of growth in this market. Samskara is the real deal. No livestreamed mantras. No token blessings. Samskara delivers trusted, in-person experiences. Real, meaningful, and rooted. With unwavering conviction, we successfully bootstrapped Samskara to develop an MVP that surpassed initial projections, demonstrating strong early traction, robust customer adoption, and loyalty. Currently operating in Delhi and Hyderabad, we have established clear product-market fit and validated demand, achieving operating cash flow profitability within the first year of operations. Samskara—Rooted in Rituals. Powered by Tech. Keeping Traditions Alive
2022
Company Incorporation
We successfully bootstrapped Samskara to develop an MVP that surpassed initial projections, demonstrating strong early traction, robust customer adoption, and loyalty in Delhi. We were cashflow positive in year 1 of operations.
2025
Product Launch
Launched second city - Hyderabad
B2B
Tie-ups with target businesses such as Hospitals, Car Showrooms, Banquet Halls, Housing Societies, Spiritual / Religious Organizations, Temples, in order to be a key provider of spiritual / religious / ritual needs as supplementary services for the customers
Client Segment
:
Events,
Technology,
Tourism,
Travel/Hospitality
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Samskara is redefining how Hindu sacred ritual and spiritual practices are accessed and experienced by bringing trust, convenience, and consistency to an otherwise fragmented marketplace.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Trilok Media is a leading PR agency in Noida India, offering expert press release services and digital marketing strategies to boost your brand's online presence. From SEO and content marketing to social media management, we deliver powerful solutions to elevate your brand and drive engagement. Trusted as one of the top PR firms in India.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Trilok Media is a leading PR agency in Noida India, offering expert press release services and digital marketing strategies to boost your brand's online presence. From SEO and content marketing to social media management, we deliver powerful solutions to elevate your brand and drive engagement. Trusted as one of the top PR firms in India.