Sarvajith Infotech provides 360° HR support, factory licensing, and complete business streamlining solutions.
Founded in 2019 by Jithi J, a seasoned professional with over 15 years of industry experience, Sarvajith Infotech began its journey as a small recruitment firm. With a strong focus on connecting the right talent with the right opportunities, the company soon expanded its reach across Pan India and the UAE. Over time, as the brand gained recognition, Sarvajith Infotech evolved into a 360° HR solutions provider, offering end-to-end services including Statutory Compliance, Onboarding Support, Business Consulting, and more. Driven by a vision of women’s empowerment, the organisation was initially built as a work-from-home model, providing meaningful employment opportunities to women who wanted to build their careers while balancing personal commitments. Many of those women continue to be a vital part of the recruitment operations even today. In 2025, Sarvajith Infotech took another proud step forward by opening its first physical office in Kundrathur, Chennai, while continuing to support its remote team model. To further expand its service offerings, a dedicated division named Evolwin was established under the Sarvajith Group, focusing on Factory Licensing, Compliance Support, and Business Streamlining Solutions. With a growing team, a strong client base, and a mission to empower more women through employment, Sarvajith Infotech continues to build a legacy of trust, growth, and transformation in the HR and business consulting space.
B2B
Client Segment
:
Administrative Services,
Recruitment,
Others
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
