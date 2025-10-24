Brands
Looking for the best homeopathy clinic in Surat? Satyam Homeopathy is a trusted clinic that helps people with safe and natural treatments. Dr. Amit Gohel has more than 17 years of experience in treating skin problems, joint pain, allergies, and long-term illnesses. Our branches are in Adajan-Pal and Katargam, Surat. As a leading figure in Predictive Homeopathy and Academic Leader in Gujarat, he offers trusted, result-driven care using classical homeopathic remedies.
Legal Name
:
Satyam Homeopathy
Headquarters
:
Surat, Gujarat, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
1985
No. of Employees
:
21 to 40
Core Team
:
1.
Dr. Amit Gohel
1985
Company Incorporation
B2B
Client Segment
:
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare
Target Companies
:
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Get expert online homeopathy consultation and online homeopathic treatment from Satyam Homeopathy.
User Age
:
Less than 18
User Income
:
Lower Income
Location
:
