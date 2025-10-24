Looking for the best homeopathy clinic in Surat? Satyam Homeopathy is a trusted clinic that helps people with safe and natural treatments. Dr. Amit Gohel has more than 17 years of experience in treating skin problems, joint pain, allergies, and long-term illnesses. Our branches are in Adajan-Pal and Katargam, Surat. As a leading figure in Predictive Homeopathy and Academic Leader in Gujarat, he offers trusted, result-driven care using classical homeopathic remedies.