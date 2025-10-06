Brands
Savetaxs makes income tax filing easy for NRIs and residents. From ITR filing and TDS refunds to DTAA claims, PAN cards, and repatriation we handle it all with expert guidance. Trusted by thousands globally, we help you save money, avoid double taxation, and stay fully compliant with Indian tax laws.
Legal Name
:
Savetaxs
Headquarters
:
Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2019
No. of Employees
:
21 to 40
Core Team
:
2019
Company Incorporation
Savetaxs is a specialist NRI-focused tax and compliance firm offering a full suite of services—from PAN card applications and ITR filing to NRE/NRO account management, repatriation, and business incorporation in India.
B2B
Savetaxs offers expert NRI services including tax filing, PAN application, FEMA & DTAA compliance, repatriation support, NRO/NRE account management, and business setup in India.
Client Segment
:
FinTech
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
NRI tax filing, PAN, FEMA, DTAA, repatriation & compliance services.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
