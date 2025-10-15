Brands
SchoolBus2.0 is reimagining student transport in India, not just tracking buses but building a full-stack safety ecosystem trusted by real parents and schools.
SchoolBus2.0 is a next-gen student safety platform transforming how school transport works in India. It combines smart hardware — GPS tracking devices, RFID attendance scanners, CCTV cameras, and panic buttons — with powerful software including the Parent App, Driver App, Attendant App, School Admin App, and a real-time School Admin Dashboard. The platform enables live bus tracking, instant pick-up/drop alerts, digital attendance, and verified staff info — all in one seamless experience. Designed for Indian schools, SchoolBus2.0 is multilingual and built for real-world conditions. Unlike traditional tracking providers, it offers a complete, trust-based ecosystem that connects schools and parents with transparency and control. Built in Maharashtra and trusted by early adopters across India, SchoolBus2.0 isn’t just an upgrade — it’s the future of school transport.
2024
Company Incorporation
B2B
We help schools across India digitize and secure their student transport with a full-stack solution of smart hardware, real-time tracking, attendance, and admin dashboards — improving safety, efficiency, and parent trust.
Client Segment
:
Hardware,
SaaS,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
We help parents stay informed and worry-free by offering real-time school bus tracking, instant alerts, digital attendance, and verified driver-attendant details — all through an easy-to-use mobile app.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
