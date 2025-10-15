SchoolBus2.0 is a next-gen student safety platform transforming how school transport works in India. It combines smart hardware — GPS tracking devices, RFID attendance scanners, CCTV cameras, and panic buttons — with powerful software including the Parent App, Driver App, Attendant App, School Admin App, and a real-time School Admin Dashboard. The platform enables live bus tracking, instant pick-up/drop alerts, digital attendance, and verified staff info — all in one seamless experience. Designed for Indian schools, SchoolBus2.0 is multilingual and built for real-world conditions. Unlike traditional tracking providers, it offers a complete, trust-based ecosystem that connects schools and parents with transparency and control. Built in Maharashtra and trusted by early adopters across India, SchoolBus2.0 isn’t just an upgrade — it’s the future of school transport.