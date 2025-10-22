Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Top Interior Designers & Architects in Delhi NCR
At SD Inc., design is more than just creating spaces — it’s about shaping experiences. Based in Delhi NCR, our studio blends architecture and interiors to craft homes, workplaces, and spaces that truly reflect people’s stories. Every project begins with listening and understanding, then evolves into a design that balances beauty, comfort, and purpose. Whether it’s a cozy residence or a large commercial space, our goal is simple: to create places that feel alive, timeless, and deeply connected to the people who use them.
Legal Name
:
SD Inc. Architecture & Interior design Studio
Headquarters
:
New Delhi, Delhi, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2015
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
2015
Company Incorporation
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions