At SD Inc., design is more than just creating spaces — it’s about shaping experiences. Based in Delhi NCR, our studio blends architecture and interiors to craft homes, workplaces, and spaces that truly reflect people’s stories. Every project begins with listening and understanding, then evolves into a design that balances beauty, comfort, and purpose. Whether it’s a cozy residence or a large commercial space, our goal is simple: to create places that feel alive, timeless, and deeply connected to the people who use them.