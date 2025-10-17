Brands
SeedCare (https://www.seedcare.in) was born from a simple realization: while people want to eat better, they often don’t know where to start or who to trust. Our founders, inspired by a passion for wellness and nutrition, started SeedCare to bridge that gap. What began as a small effort to provide friends and family with pure chia seeds and flax seeds has grown into a trusted Indian brand with thousands of happy customers nationwide.
Legal Name
:
Dealcare Global
Headquarters
:
Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
21 to 40
Core Team
:
2025
Company Incorporation
B2B
Client Segment
:
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
