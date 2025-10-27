Brands
Furniture Manufacturer & Supplier
Serenity International is a B2B furniture manufacturer based in Jodhpur, India. We specialize in producing solid wood, marble, cane, metal, reclaimed, and contemporary furniture. Our clientele includes importers, wholesalers, and retailers worldwide. With in-house manufacturing and a timber processing plant, we ensure quality control and timely delivery of export-ready furniture. We cater exclusively to businesses and do not sell directly to consumers. For more information, visit https://serenityinternational.in
Legal Name
:
Serenity International
Headquarters
:
Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2023
No. of Employees
:
101 to 150
2023
Company Incorporation
