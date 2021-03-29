Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Serigen is an innovation-driven, tissue regeneration products company that leverages the materials science of natural silk proteins to develop novel biomedical products for advanced, unmet clinical needs.
Serigen Mediproducts is an award-winning, innovation-led tissue regeneration products company that aims to create a global and clinician-trusted brand in tissue repair. Established by biomedical technology experts and researchers, including founders Dr. Anuya Nisal, Dr. Swati Shukla, and Dr. Premnath Venugopalan, Serigen utilises its patented technology to develop cutting-edge silk-based medical products with applications in advanced wound care, orthopaedics and breast cancer.
2015
Company Incorporation
In 2015, Anuya established Serigen Mediproducts along with co-founders Dr. Swati Shukla and Dr. Premnath Venugopalan. Serigen was created as a spin-off company of CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory and incubated at Pune’s Venture Center.
2023
Product Launch
Inn Aug 2023, Serigen launched its first product - Seriderm - an advanced silk-based wound dressing that accelerates healing of difficult to heal wounds like diabetic ulcers, second-degree burns, trauma wounds, surgical wounds, etc.
2024
Raised Funding
In Aug 2024, Serigen Mediproducts Rs. 10 crore from IAN Alpha Fund & Colossa Ventures, along with existing and new angel investors.
B2C
Patients requiring reliable and high-performing wound care products.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
B2B
Hospitals and healthcare professionals requiring high-performing products for tissue engineering needs like advanced wound care, bone regeneration, soft tissue regeneration.
Client Segment
:
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions