Seven Doors to Heaven is a 7‑day immersive wellness retreat founded by Geeta Ramakrishnan and Divya Malik, blending ancient Vedic practices with modern healing modalities to reset mind, body, and spirit in serene global locations.
Seven Doors to Heaven is a transformative, week‑long retreat designed to reconnect participants with their true selves through a structured, seven‑door journey inspired by ancient Indian philosophy. Each day opens one ""door"": from physical grounding (Annamay Dwaar) and breath cleansing (Praanmay Dwaar) to mental stillness, emotional healing, energy alignment, heart connection, and spiritual integration Co‑founded by Geeta Ramakrishnan—an ontological coach and bestselling author—and Divya Malik—an integrative energy healer—the program combines life‑changing modalities like therapeutic yoga, breathwork, subconscious healing, sound and Ayurvedic therapies. Supported by mentors Sidhartha and Krishna, the retreat merges ancient wisdom with modern psychology to offer tailored physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual renewal Launched globally in mid‑2025, retreats are held in India (Coonoor, Rishikesh), with upcoming events in Bali and bespoke retreats worldwide. Participants report profound benefits—reduced stress, emotional clarity, deeper self-awareness, improved sleep, and sustainable wellness tools Seven Doors to Heaven is more than a getaway—it's a holistic reboot, guiding individuals to emerge restored, realigned, and ready to live purposefully.
Legal Name
:
Seven Doors To Heaven
Headquarters
:
Thane, Maharashtra, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
21 to 40
Core Team
:
1.
Geeta Ramakrishnan
2.
Divya Malik
2025
Started Generating Revenue
The inaugural Seven Doors to Heaven retreat ran May 17, in Coonoor, India—a 7-day immersive wellness program combining yoga, breathwork, somatic science, sound healing, and nature immersion to revitalize body, mind, and spirit.
B2B
Client Segment
:
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare
Target Companies
:
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
High Income
Location
:
