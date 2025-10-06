Seven Doors to Heaven is a transformative, week‑long retreat designed to reconnect participants with their true selves through a structured, seven‑door journey inspired by ancient Indian philosophy. Each day opens one ""door"": from physical grounding (Annamay Dwaar) and breath cleansing (Praanmay Dwaar) to mental stillness, emotional healing, energy alignment, heart connection, and spiritual integration Co‑founded by Geeta Ramakrishnan—an ontological coach and bestselling author—and Divya Malik—an integrative energy healer—the program combines life‑changing modalities like therapeutic yoga, breathwork, subconscious healing, sound and Ayurvedic therapies. Supported by mentors Sidhartha and Krishna, the retreat merges ancient wisdom with modern psychology to offer tailored physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual renewal Launched globally in mid‑2025, retreats are held in India (Coonoor, Rishikesh), with upcoming events in Bali and bespoke retreats worldwide. Participants report profound benefits—reduced stress, emotional clarity, deeper self-awareness, improved sleep, and sustainable wellness tools Seven Doors to Heaven is more than a getaway—it's a holistic reboot, guiding individuals to emerge restored, realigned, and ready to live purposefully.