SG Power Pvt. Ltd. is a trusted name in advanced lightning protection and earthing solutions. We specialize in manufacturing ESE Lightning Arresters, SG Earthing Electrodes, Copper Bonded Electrodes, Earthing Chamber Covers, and UL Listed Exothermic Welding Powder, offering unmatched safety and reliability. Our products are engineered to safeguard buildings, industries, and infrastructure from lightning strikes and electrical hazards. With a focus on innovation, quality, and international standards, SG Power ensures long-lasting performance and superior corrosion resistance. Whether you need customized earthing systems, efficient lightning protection, or high-quality exothermic welding solutions, we deliver products that meet global safety benchmarks. Backed by expert technical support and a commitment to sustainability, we provide complete solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Trust SG Power for safe, durable, and cost-effective protection that keeps your assets secure even in extreme weather conditions.
Legal Name
:
SG Power SG Power product private limited
Headquarters
:
Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2013
No. of Employees
:
151 to 250
Core Team
:
1.
Rakesh Sharma
2013
Product Launch
On 1 June 2013, SG Power proudly launched its latest lightning protection and earthing solutions, unveiling advanced technology designed to ensure superior safety, durability, and performance for industrial and commercial projects.
B2B
SG Power Pvt. Ltd. delivers advanced lightning protection, earthing systems, and exothermic welding solutions to industries, infrastructure projects, and commercial sectors seeking reliable, cost-effective, and globally compliant electrical safety products.
Client Segment
:
Energy,
Government & Military,
Manufacturing,
Retail
Target Companies
:
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
