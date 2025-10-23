Brands
Our mission is simple: to empower schools with innovative tools and strategies that enhance their online presence, streamline operations, and create a seamless experience for students, parents, and staff. From custom website development and social media management to IT consulting and e-learning solutions, we offer a comprehensive suite of services designed to meet the unique needs of educational institutions. What sets us apart is our deep understanding of the education sector combined with our technical expertise. We don’t just provide solutions—we partner with schools to create long-term strategies that drive growth, efficiency, and engagement. Whether it’s building a user-friendly school website, securing sensitive data, or implementing advanced learning management systems, we are committed to delivering professional, high-quality services that make a real difference. At Shiksha360, we’re not just a tech agency—we’re your trusted partner in shaping the future of education. Let’s work together to transform your school’s digital journey.
Legal Name
:
Shiksha360.org
Headquarters
:
Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
<10
2025
Company Incorporation
B2B
Shiksha360 helps schools across India modernize and grow using focused, education-first technology solutions.
Client Segment
:
AdTech,
Services
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
