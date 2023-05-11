Brands
Shinisha is a contemporary Indian fashion brand that celebrates every woman with style, confidence, and inclusivity. Based in Surat, Gujarat, Shinisha specializes in crafting elegant, high-quality, and size-inclusive clothing that blends modern trends with timeless sophistication. Our curated collection features stunning dresses and co-ord sets for women, including plus-size options designed to flatter every body type. From chic midi and maxi dresses to stylish Indo-Western outfits, each piece is thoughtfully created using premium fabrics and fine craftsmanship. At Shinisha, we believe that fashion should be empowering and accessible for all—helping women feel beautiful, confident, and comfortable no matter the occasion.
Legal Name
:
Shinisha
Headquarters
:
Surat, Gujarat, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2014
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
2024
Company Incorporation
B2B
Client Segment
:
Communication,
Direct-To-Consumer Brands,
Services,
Social Media
Target Companies
:
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Shinisha’s target customers are modern women who value style, comfort, and inclusivity—seeking trendy, size-inclusive fashion that empowers them to look confident and feel beautiful on every occasion.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
