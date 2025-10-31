Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Shocals is the superhero squad for small businesses and local vendors who are knee-deep in the hustle of daily tasks like juggling customers, inventory, and suppliers.
Founded in 2019, Shocals is a dynamic e-commerce company committed to empowering local small businesses by online store. Our vision is to create a seamless online platform that connects small businesses with their community, strengthening the bonds between neighbours and fostering economic growth.
Legal Name
:
Shocals Enterprises LLP
Headquarters
:
Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2021
No. of Employees
:
101 to 150
Core Team
:
1.
Madhumathi
2.
Archana
3.
Oswald
2021
Product Launch
Our vision is to create a seamless online platform that connects small businesses with their community, strengthening the bonds between neighbours and fostering economic growth.
B2B
Founded in 2019, Shocals is a dynamic ecommerce company committed to empowering local and small businesses.We proudly serve the bustling neighborhoods of Guindy, Velachery, and Perungudi, providing our top-quality products and services to customers throughout these vibrant communities. Whether you're in Siruseri, Medavakkam, or Madipakkam, our team is ready to deliver exceptional experiences right to your doorstep.
Client Segment
:
Hyperlocal
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
We proudly serve the bustling neighborhoods of Guindy, Velachery, and Perungudi, providing our top-quality products and services to customers throughout these vibrant communities. Whether you're in Siruseri, Medavakkam, or Madipakkam, our team is ready to deliver exceptional experiences right to your doorstep.
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.