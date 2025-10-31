B2B

Founded in 2019, Shocals is a dynamic ecommerce company committed to empowering local and small businesses.We proudly serve the bustling neighborhoods of Guindy, Velachery, and Perungudi, providing our top-quality products and services to customers throughout these vibrant communities. Whether you're in Siruseri, Medavakkam, or Madipakkam, our team is ready to deliver exceptional experiences right to your doorstep.