Establish in the 2015, at Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh, India), we “SHUBH SEWA AGRO WELFARE FOUNDATION” are an affluent Manufacturer, Retailer, and Wholesaler of Mushroom. We will provide the complete information from the beginning of Mushroom Cultivation to the market. We are deal with Mushroom and Organic products. We are working on Organic farming and providing Mushroom product. There are above 2000 Varieties of mushroom available in which almost 200 edible in different forms. Mainly three types of mushroom used that is Button Mushroom used as vegetables, Oyster Mushroom used as medicine or vegetables and Milky Mushroom used as a pickles as well as vegetables. In the last few years, the trend of farmers towards Mushroom cultivation has increased rapidly and also mushroom cultivation can become a better source of income. Farmers in different states are earning good profit from mushroom cultivation with less space and less time because consumers are trending towards adding functional or adaptogenic mushroom to their diet for health benefits ranging from reducing inflammation, boosting immunity, good source of Vitamins like Vitamin C, Vitamin B, Vitamin D, it contains Selenium which helps your body to make antioxidants enzyme to prevent cell damage and also promoting wellness. According to “the National Cancer Institute” antioxidant property of Mushroom may help to reduce the risk of different types of cancer. One fact is also important about Mushroom that is American Heart Association (AHA) recommends intake of added salt in diet and eating more food that have Potassium. Mushroom appears on the AHA’s list of Food that provides Potassium. We are providing training related to Mushroom cultivation to women self help group and educated unemployed boys and girls with the aim of promoting self employment in accordance with the Government’s intention.Till now thousands of women and youth providing the way to earn their livelihood by linking them with Mushroom production. We also have a technical support of the Horticulture and Food Processing Department of Uttar Pradesh and it has given new energy to our efforts. We are collaborating with State livelihood Mission and Agricultural Science Center, NABARD. We are providing practical and experimental Mushroom training to the registered women of self help group as well as providing employment to their home. The income from the product has not only helped in improving their standards of living but also done a commendable job of freeing women and children from malnutrition through cheap and easy means. We got a new dimension when the new production center of the Organization started in Adarsh Prison Gosaiganj. With the help of almost 150 prisoners there we started making different types of Mushroom products. The major products of the Organization are 9E9 Mushroom Powder, Organic Mushroom Daliya, Mushroom Banana Chips, Premium Mushroom Soap, Mushroom Dry Powder, Mushroom Garlic Bhakharwadi, Mushroom Pickles and many more. We are also providing the facility to deliver the products from our Organization to your address.