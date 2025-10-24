Brands
Software Development and Consulting Firms
Sigmatus Solutions Private Limited is a fast-growing IT solutions and IT consulting company committed to helping businesses worldwide harness the power of technology for growth, efficiency, and innovation. Founded with a vision to bridge the gap between cutting-edge technology and real-world business needs, Sigmatus delivers end-to-end digital solutions tailored for startups, SMEs, and enterprises across industries. The company’s expertise spans a wide range of domains, including Web Development, Mobile App Development, UI/UX Design, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, IoT, Blockchain, Big Data, Cybersecurity, Digital Marketing, and IT Staff Augmentation. With a strong emphasis on scalability, security, and performance, Sigmatus has successfully built and deployed solutions that empower clients in Healthcare, Retail, Travel & Hospitality, E-commerce, and Fintech sectors. At its core, Sigmatus believes that technology should not just enable businesses — it should transform them. By combining deep technical expertise with a client-first approach, the team ensures that every project drives measurable impact, whether it’s helping a startup scale to millions of users, enabling an enterprise to embrace AI-driven automation, or securing a company’s digital assets against evolving cyber threats. Driven by innovation and powered by talent, Sigmatus is more than just a service provider — it is a strategic technology partner for global businesses looking to stay ahead in today’s fast-paced digital economy.
2025
Company Incorporation
Sigmatus Solutions Private Limited was officially incorporated on 28th March 2025, marking the beginning of our journey to deliver innovative IT solutions and empower global businesses through technology.
B2B
We help startups, SMEs, and enterprises in global markets leverage technology through scalable web, mobile, AI/ML, cloud, and cybersecurity solutions that drive growth, efficiency, and digital transformation.
Client Segment
:
Analytics & BI,
Entertainment,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Travel/Hospitality,
Machine Learning,
Manufacturing,
Marketplace,
Mobility / Transportation,
Music & Audio,
PaaS,
Real Estate,
Retail,
Robotics,
SaaS,
Security,
Services,
Software,
Technology,
Tourism
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
We empower individuals and end-users with innovative, secure, and user-friendly digital solutions — from mobile apps to web platforms — that simplify everyday life and enhance digital experiences.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
