Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Sinro Robotics Pvt Ltd, Kochi, Kerala, offers advanced embedded systems, ELV solutions, and turnkey hardware-software integration to power smart infrastructure and intelligent automation.
Sinro Robotics Pvt Ltd, Kochi, Kerala, is the head office, which is a leading-ranked embedded systems and system integration company offering innovative hardware, software, and IoT-based solutions. Being Kerala's largest system integration firm, we provide niche services in ELV solutions, PCB design and production, IoT device development, building automation, and smart infrastructure projects. Our expertise includes smart transport systems, smart surveillance, waste management, and high-end automation for multiple industries. We concentrate on innovation, reliability, and scalability, empowering businesses, government programs, and global clients to achieve increased efficiency, increased security, and future-proof operations. From idea to deployment, Sinro Robotics bridges the gap between innovation and daily life, resulting smart solutions for a connected future.
Legal Name
:
Sinrorobotics Pvt Ltd
Headquarters
:
India, ., India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2021
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
2021
Company Incorporation
Sinro Robotics Pvt Ltd was incorporated on 24 December 2021, moving towards on a journey with major mission to deliver advanced IoT, embedded hardware, and system integration solutions for smarter infrastructure and advanced automation.
2025
Raised Funding
Raised ₹50L seed fund, likely under the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme, a government initiative for providing support to early-stage startups. The funding will be used to fuel product development, expand their team, , and scale business in robotics.
B2B
Serving government, enterprise, and industrial clients with cutting edge system integration, IoT, and embedded hardware solutions for smart infrastructure and automation projects.
Client Segment
:
Enterprise Tech,
Hardware,
Manufacturing,
Robotics,
SaaS,
Security,
Services,
Software,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Total Funding
$56.9k
Investors
:
1.
SISFS
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions