Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
SCT provides IT services like Mobile App Development, Web App Development, Website Development, IT Operations Support, QA & Test Automation and complete Software Development.
We at SCT believe that technology can greatly enhance customer service, boost sales and streamline all business practices. We are driven by innovation and creativity. We help our clients to derive simplified and conclusive decisions for an effective solution based on their goals and vision. We also help clients develop next-generation tools and workflow solutions that deliver high-value-added services to meet the needs of their end user and create growth opportunities for them to address the future demands.
2018
Company Incorporation
B2B
We target all kind of industries such as healthcare, hospitality, fintech, foodtech, edtech, etc,.
Client Segment
:
FinTech,
FoodTech,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Travel/Hospitality,
Insurance,
Logistics,
Media,
Social Media,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions