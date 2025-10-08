Brands
The Sky is Calling Are You Ready? "Skytech Aviation"
Skytech Aviation is a premier Air Hostess Training Institute in Delhi, dedicated to turning aviation dreams into reality. Founded with a mission to provide world-class aviation education, Skytech has quickly become a trusted name for aspiring air hostesses and cabin crew professionals.
Legal Name
:
Skytech Aviation Service Pvt. Ltd.
Headquarters
:
New Delhi, Delhi, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2023
No. of Employees
:
251 to 500
Core Team
:
2023
Company Incorporation
Skytech Aviation was officially incorporated in 2023, marking the beginning of its journey to become one of India’s most trusted aviation training institutes.
2024
Product Launch
Launched our flagship Cabin Crew and Air Hostess Training programs, offering industry-focused, hands-on training designed to prepare students for careers in leading domestic and international airlines.
B2B
We specialize in training aspiring cabin crew, air hostesses, and aviation professionals through industry-focused courses designed for freshers, school graduates, and career seekers aiming for success in the aviation and hospitality sectors.
Client Segment
:
Aerospace & Defense,
Travel/Hospitality,
Mobility / Transportation,
Services,
Tourism
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Our target customers are aspiring aviation professionals, including cabin crew, air hostess, and airport management candidates—mainly freshers, school graduates, and career changers seeking jobs in the aviation and hospitality industry.
User Age
:
18 to 25
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
