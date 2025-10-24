Brands
Smart N Law is India’s only dedicated online law bookstore
Smart N Law is your one-stop destination for all legal study and reference materials. We specialize in providing the latest editions of Bare Acts, law commentaries, legal manuals, and reference guides from renowned publishers such as Taxmann, LexisNexis, Eastern Book Company, and more. From Indian Penal Code to Constitutional Law, Civil Procedure to Criminal Law — our collection covers it all. Whether you are preparing for judiciary exams, pursuing a law degree, or practicing in court, Smart N Law ensures you have access to authentic and updated legal books at competitive prices, delivered anywhere in India.
Legal Name
:
Smart N Law
Headquarters
:
24 Parganas (n), West Bengal, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2018
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2018
Company Incorporation
Smart N Law, a legal knowledge and resource hub, was incorporated on 01 May 2018 to provide accessible legal books, guides, and professional solutions for students, practitioners, and businesses.
B2C
Trusted by law students, advocates, judges, academicians, and legal professionals across the country.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Frequently Asked Questions
