Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Smartkeeda - Leading Online Test Preparation website for Government Jobs
Smartkeeda is an ideal platform for young exam aspirants to prepare for major competitive exams like IBPS Clerk, IBPS PO, IBPS RRB, SBI Clerk, SBI PO, SSC CGL, SSC 10+2, CLAT, NIFT and MAT.The website offers Smart Analytics that help students focus on only the most relevant Chapters & Questions as per their exam selection and it at the same time provides users with Smart Video Solutions that gives them an unmatched upper hand over their peers.
Legal Name
:
Smartkeeda
Headquarters
:
Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2015
No. of Employees
:
41 to 60
Core Team
:
2015
Company Incorporation
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions