Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
SND - StarAndDaisy Best Baby Gear Products offers a carefully curated selection of premium, innovative, and safety-conscious baby essentials.
SND - StarAndDaisy Best Baby Gear Products offers a carefully curated selection of premium, innovative, and safety-conscious baby essentials. Designed with both parents and little ones in mind, each product is crafted to combine practicality, comfort, and style. From ergonomic strollers and multi-functional car seats to organic baby clothing and soothing nursery accessories, SND brings top-tier solutions to the ever-evolving world of parenting. Whether you're a first-time parent or a seasoned pro, our range provides products that promise reliability, ease of use, and peace of mind. At SND, we understand that every moment with your baby is precious, and we're committed to making those moments smoother and more enjoyable with the best in baby gear.
2023
Company Incorporation
SND - StarAndDaisy Best Baby Gear Products is a baby and parenting products company incorporated with the objective of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing high-quality baby gear and essential childcare products.
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.