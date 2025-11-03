Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Sociomix is a global blogging and social storytelling platform that empowers creators to share thoughtful, long-form, and bias-free content across diverse topics like art, lifestyle, entertainment, and social issues. With multilingual support and AI-powered translation tools, it fosters a respectful, inclusive community focused on meaningful dialogue and genuine connection, enabling users worldwide to express ideas without language barriers or algorithmic constraints.
Sociomix is a Made-in-India blogging and social storytelling platform redefining how creators share original perspectives and experiences online. Founded by Varun Rai, it combines blogging with social interactivity, enabling meaningful conversations across languages. The platform empowers long-form content creators focused on diverse topics such as technology, art, lifestyle, travel, entertainment, and social issues. Unlike short-form viral apps, Sociomix celebrates thoughtfulness and nuance, supporting multilingual content with built-in translation tools to bridge linguistic divides. With over 60,000 monthly sessions, the platform reflects strong global demand for bias-free, thoughtful content. Sociomix is committed to fostering intellectual freedom, empathy, and a judgment-free community, built independently without reliance on algorithm-driven growth. It offers safe, inclusive engagement powered by AI-assisted moderation and plans to introduce content monetization, multimedia features, and creator community programs to enable sustainable digital careers. The platform aims to integrate responsible AI tools that amplify human creativity while preserving open dialogue and transparency, shaping the future of authentic and inclusive digital conversations globally. In the future, Sociomix seeks strategic partnerships and investments to expand its global reach and develop innovative, creator-focused AI tools, nurturing a vibrant ecosystem where creators and audiences can connect, learn, and grow together.
Legal Name
:
OPR Technologies Private Limited
Headquarters
:
Delhi, Delhi, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2017
Core Team
:
B2B
Sociomix offers advertisers the opportunity to promote their brands to a diverse, engaged global audience that values thoughtful, original content; advertisers can leverage creative ad formats and targeted placements to boost brand awareness and connect meaningfully with niche and broad market segments.
Client Segment
:
Technology,
Art & Design,
Entertainment,
Social Media,
Others
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Hindustan News Times brings you the latest and most trusted news from India and around the world. Stay updated with breaking headlines, politics, business, technology, sports, and entertainment. Our goal is to deliver accurate, timely, and unbiased news to keep readers informed, aware, and connected every day.
Frequently Asked Questions
Hindustan News Times brings you the latest and most trusted news from India and around the world. Stay updated with breaking headlines, politics, business, technology, sports, and entertainment. Our goal is to deliver accurate, timely, and unbiased news to keep readers informed, aware, and connected every day.