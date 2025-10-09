Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Soft Hear offers expert hearing aids, speech therapy & audiology care in India. Trusted brands, free trials & lifetime after-care.
Soft Hear offers an extensive suite of audiology services, which includes professional hearing tests, expert hearing aid dispensing and fitting, comprehensive vertigo management, and restorative speech therapy. Their goal is to be the first and most trusted resource for anyone facing the challenges of hearing, balance, or speech difficulties, offering a reliable door to knock on for compassionate care. They distinguish themselves through an unwavering commitment to restoring not just hearing, but the patient's overall quality of life and communication confidence.
Legal Name
:
Soft Hear Private Limited
Headquarters
:
Gurugram, Haryana, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2022
No. of Employees
:
61 to 100
Core Team
:
2022
Company Incorporation
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions