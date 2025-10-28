Brands
Convert archive files in one click
Softaken Archive Converter is a powerful solution for archive management. It allows users to convert multiple files like ZIP, RAR, 7ZIP, TAR, TAR.GZ, TAR.BZ2, and TAR.LZMA with ease. Batch processing saves time, while the simple interface ensures even non-technical users can manage conversions comfortably.
Legal Name
:
Softaken Archive Converter
Headquarters
:
Delhi, Delhi, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2015
No. of Employees
:
21 to 40
Core Team
:
1.
Adam
2015
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
