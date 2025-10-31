Brands
Sooprs.com is a smart marketplace that connects service buyers with trusted providers.
Sooprs.com is a modern service marketplace that brings together buyers and sellers on a single trusted platform. Designed to simplify how people discover, compare, and hire services, Sooprs helps businesses and individuals connect with the right providers quickly and seamlessly. Whether you are looking for experts in technology, creative solutions, events, or professional consulting, Sooprs ensures access to verified vendors and genuine opportunities. For service providers, it offers visibility, lead generation, and tools to grow their business by reaching new customers. For buyers, it provides a transparent, reliable, and convenient way to explore services, check reviews, and make confident decisions. By combining trust, convenience, and innovation, Sooprs.com is reshaping the way services are exchanged in today’s digital economy.
Legal Name
:
VGI Sooprs Technology Pvt Ltd
Headquarters
:
Gurugram, Haryana, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2024
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
2024
Product Launch
We have successfully launched our website, focusing on the Programming and Tech category.
Company Incorporation
After the hard efforts, the company is finally incorporated on this day. We also celebrated with our small team.
Started Generating Revenue
It was very amazing to see the baby growing. Team has successfully subscribed some of paying Agancies which now increased more than 150+ and increasing on each day paying customers.
B2B
Helping enterprises streamline operations, cut inefficiencies, and accelerate growth with intelligent automation.
Client Segment
:
Consumer,
Events,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Logistics,
Marketplace,
Real Estate,
SaaS,
Services,
Social Media,
Software,
Technology,
Travel/Hospitality
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Offering a platform for clients to collaborate with vetted experts to bring their ideas into reality with their various services.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
