Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
We are an IT services provider agency. Our services are Software Development, Application Development, Website Development and we provide data for training AI models.
We are Gujarat based IT service provider. Our company has worked with more than 50 websites, 10 more applications and more than 200 clients till now. Our service is available worldwide, Philippines, UAE, UK, USA, Now we are also providing our services in the field of Artificial Intelligence where we are training healthcare AI models by providing them 99% accurate data
B2B
startup, enterprise
Client Segment
:
Administrative Services,
AdTech,
Analytics & BI,
Enterprise Tech,
FMCG,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Logistics,
Machine Learning,
Media,
Real Estate,
Retail,
Robotics,
SaaS,
Security,
Services,
Social Media,
Software,
Technology,
Tourism,
Travel/Hospitality
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
JM-Origin Technosoft Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2007, has been dedicated to delivering innovative software that drives business growth and operational efficiency. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for creating solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of diverse industries.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
JM-Origin Technosoft Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2007, has been dedicated to delivering innovative software that drives business growth and operational efficiency. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for creating solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of diverse industries.